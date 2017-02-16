Tony Andracki discusses the Cubs as Spring Training begins on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As you might imagine, the Cubs are quite eager to get their quest for a repeat championship going this February.

Nearly all of the players reported early to Spring Training in Mesa as the Cubs begin their first title defense since the 1909 season.

While the majority of the core of the squad returns three months after their championship, there are still a few question marks about Joe Maddon's club as they start their preparations for April.

Before heading to Mesa to cover the team himself, Tony Andracki of CSNChicago.com came on Sports Feed to share his thoughts on the team early in the workouts.

To watch his segments on Thursday's show with Josh Frydman, click on the video above or below.