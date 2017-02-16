Tom Skilling receives ‘Pride of Edgewater’ Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- WGN's very own Tom Skilling received the "Pride of Edgewater Award" Thursday from the neighborhood he calls home.

The Edgewater Chamber of Commerce honored Skilling because of his dedication to news and support of local businesses.

During an event in Edgewater Thursday, Skilling thanked the audience for the award, and of course told one of his famous stories about a Chicago snowstorm.

"It's a great neighborhood - there are a lot of good things happening, it's home to Loyola university, and it's a beautiful neighborhood up there on the north shore, and a great place to watch the weather," Skilling said.