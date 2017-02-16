Stars in the Sky; Trailblazing stewardesses tell all

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago has a rich history of trailblazers. And tonight they come in the form of two women who paved a path in the air. Almost 50 years ago, Casey Grant and Debra Surrett were hired by Delta Airlines as stewardesses. As part of WGN-TV's Black History month coverage, they tell their stories, as only they can.

Casey Grant's book, "Stars in the Sky" has even more stories. And the success of the Oscar nominated movie "Hidden Figures" has movie producers thinking Grant's book too might be movie worthy. You can meet Casey Grant in person on February 28th from Noon to 2:00 at the DePaul Barnes and Noble at 1 East Jackson. You can also find Grant's book and blog by clicking the links below.

Producer Pam Grimes and Photojournalist Mike D'Angelo contributed to this report.

https://www.amazon.com/Stars-Sky-Stories-American-Attendants-ebook/dp/B00Q5JCTY0

TheFlyGirl10.com

http://www.blogtalkradio.com/theflygirl10

And, we have WGN-TV producer Afua Owusu to thank for our Black History month vignette series.