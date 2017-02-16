Rizzo, Cubs ready to work for another Championship

Cubs First Baseman Anthony Rizzo addressed the media for the first time in camp on Thursday.  Rizzo realizes the Cubs may go from lovable losers to the team everyone loves to hate, either way, Rizzo says he and his teammates are ready to make the sacrifices necessary to repeat as World Series Champs.