Program provides special needs teens with internships that prepare them for adult life

Lincolnshire -- A program called Project Search helps teens with developmental and cognitive disabilities transition from school life to adult life by placing them in internships with local businesses.

As part of the program, some teens were placed at the Sedgebrook Senior Living Community in Lincolnshire. They work three 10-week internships, doing things like office work, painting rooms for residents and working in records.

"Before I started this, I was kind of apprehensive at first about doing it, but then when I started getting used to it, I decided I don't want to leave," says Amanda Dingman, who works in records.

The more time these interns spend at the Senior Living Facility, the more skills they're learning that will help them go out and land good jobs.

WGN's Marcus Leshock talks to a few interns and those who made this program possible.