President Trump takes on Chicago violence, the media in wide-ranging press conference

WASHINGTON -- President Trump spoke with reporters for more than hour during a press conference Thursday, first announcing his new Labor Secretary nominee, Alexander Acosta, before covering topics from Russia to how to fix problems in the country's cities.

On violence in Chicago, Trump said there are "two Chicagos":

"One Chicago that is incredible, luxurious and safe. There is another Chicago that is worse than almost any of the places in the Middle East that we talk about and that you talk about on the news."

The president said he is trying to move swiftly on his campaign promises but says the country he took over is riddled with problems. He says he inherited a mess both nationally and internationally. Other topics included the travel ban and deportation policies.

At times, the president was defiant while challenging reporters. He continued harping on the election numbers, falsely saying he had the biggest electoral college since Ronald Reagan.

Another false statement was that the media has a lower approval rating than Congress. Most studies show congress has 50 percent negative rating as opposed to the media's 40 percent which has grown since Donald Trump started campaigning.

