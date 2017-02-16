Oscar nominated film ‘Hidden Figures’ inspires Southland College Prep’s Black History Month Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Inspired by the message captured in the Oscar nominated film Hidden Figures, Southland College Prep's dance instructor, Gloria Chatman, decided to bring the story to her students through music.

The movie tells the story of three African American women who played crucial roles in the early years of NASA's space program. The school will be incorporating themes from the movie in their Black History Month Program.

The movie left a lasting impact on students as well, hitting close to home for junior Michael Jones in particular. Jones' great-aunt is Katherine Johnson, the gifted mathematician portrayed by Taraji P. Henson in the film.

WGN's Amy Rutledge talks to students and teachers about how the movie impacted them.