Obama makes surprise visit to Chicago for first time as former president

CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama made a surprise visit to Chicago.

He made the quick stop Wednesday in the city’s Hyde Park for a meeting about his new presidential library.

The Obama library is set to be built in Jackson Park on the South Side.

The Chicago Tribune reports Obama met with Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle, and 5th Ward Alderman Leslie Hairston, among others.

Obama also met with some local religious leaders.