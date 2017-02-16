× Chuck E. Cheese’s announces date to close troubled Oak Lawn restaurant

OAK LAWN, Ill. — A Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurant in Oak Lawn will be shut down by December 1.

The restaurant was the scene of a shooting incident two months ago, and it has a history of fights.

Village trustees would prefer that the restaurant close immediately — but they said, trying to revoke its license could lead to a legal fight that could keep the restaurant open for years.

The new departure agreement gives the owners of Chuck E. Cheese’s time to look for a new location near Oak Lawn.