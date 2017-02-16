Midday Fix: Debi Lilly’s guide to 2017 wedding trends

Debi Lilly

The trends:

DIY Greenery — Pantone Color of the Year

2017 has gone green – and it’s so easy to add into your wedding and party decor with textural greens, fresh from the garden floral arrangements which are easy to DIY since they are more gathered, loose, less tight and structured in their design.

Just add into any color floral: berries, greens, herbs – grocery to gorgeous – as we say.

Think Pink

The Maison Objet the design show in Paris featured dusty pink.

Add this detail into your place settings, as well as florals and mini sweets like painted pastel angel food cakes. You can create DIY sweets with cookies, candies from the grocery. They are easy to assemble well in advance, so you aren’t working on the tiny details the week of the wedding.

Scandi Style Neutrals

Whites and lights are in for 2017 – which works perfectly with every single venue you could choose.

Monofloral (monocolor) uses one floral variety and one hue. It is another fast, easy DIY design since you aren’t mixing different blooms and colors together.

From linen to china to stationery details like printed menus – keep neutral palettes mixing whites and ivories – which is very pleasing to the eye. You do not need to match everything. A varied palette of neutrals is more pleasing and looks more residential – styled – adding elegance and warmth to the venue.

Instead of serving a large wedding cake the trend is mini personal cakes served to each guest – a very fun, unique end to the wedding meal.