Lunchbreak: Ricotta gnocchi with roasted mushrooms and black truffles, prepared by Ella Elli chef Nolan Narut

Executive Chef Nolan Narut

Opening March 7th

Ella Elli

1349 W. Cornelia Avenue

Chicago

(773) 935-3552

ellaellichicago.com/

Ricotta Gnocchi with Roasted Mushrooms and Black Truffles

Ricotta Gnocchi

Ingredients:

1 lb. ricotta cheese

7 ea. egg yolks

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tsp Kosher salt

1 cup all purpose flour

Directions:

Prepare a 2 quart sauce pot with boiling salted water. In a medium size bowl, add the ricotta cheese, egg yolks, Parmesan cheese and salt. Using a whisk, blend the ingredients together until smooth. Add the flour and fold into the cheese mix gently until just incorporated. Do not over mix or the dough will be wet and sticky. Working on a floured surface, break off 4 ounce pieces of the gnocchi dough and begin to roll gently back and forth on the work surface until a log starts to form. If the dough begins to stick to the surface, add more flour to the dough and table. Keep rolling gently and work the dough outward to form a snake-like shape 3/4”. Using a pastry scraper, cut the dough on a bias in 2” pieces. Add the gnocchi to the boiling water for four minutes. Once cooked, remove from the water and place in a baking dish to cool. Add a little olive oil and stir gently so they don’t stick together.

Mushrooms

Ingredients:

1/2 lb. assorted mushrooms – shitake, cremini, oyster, etc.

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 Tbs butter, unsalted

1 Tbs shallots, finely chopped

1/2 tsp salt

Directions:

In a large saute pan, heat the oil and add the mushrooms. Toss mushrooms gently in the pan until they are coated. Let the pan sit on the flame without tossing so that the mushrooms brown. Once mushrooms start to brown, repeat toss and sit a couple of times so that the mushrooms are browned evenly on all sides. Add the shallots and salt and toss in the pan for 30 seconds. Remove from pan and cool in a baking dish.

Plating

gnocchi, blanched

mushrooms

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 Tbs black truffles, jarred or canned, chopped finely

1 tsp chives, finely sliced

1/4 tsp salt

In a large non-stick saute pan, add the oil and heat on medium high heat. Once hot, add the gnocchi. Toss very gently to coat in the oil. Let the pan sit on the flame without tossing so that the gnocchi browns. Once the gnocchi starts to brown, use a spatula to gently turn over the gnocchi so that they brown evenly on all sides. Once the gnocchi is evenly and golden brown, add the mushrooms and toss together gently. Add the truffle, chives and salt and toss together. Remove from heat. Using a spoon, transfer the gnocchi to plate.