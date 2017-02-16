× Lost dog reunited with family at Animal Care League

CHICAGO — A heartwarming reunion at the Animal Care League in Oak Park.

Roxy the dog went missing back in September and ended up being turned into a shelter 13 miles from her home.

She spent months in a holding facility and was brought to the ACL with other dogs to be placed for adoption.

During a veterinary check, they discovered Roxy was micro-chipped.

Shelter leaders soon learned her family had been searching for her.

Roxy’s owners were overwhelmed with emotion when the shelter called and arrived at the ACL within an hour for a happy reunion.