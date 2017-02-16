White Sox prospect Michael Kopech was a key part of the Chris Sale trade this offseason because his fastball is often clocked above 100 mph, but as the White Sox started camp this week, the White Sox are trying to get Kopech to dial back his intensity to something less than 100.
Kopech tries to keep it under 100
