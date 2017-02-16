FeedonThis: A prank and a Twitter date highlight Social Fodder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If you continue to pull pranks on people, eventually some is going to return the favor.

That's what happened to Kris Bryant in Las Vegas.

The Cubs third baseman and reigning National League MVP, who pranked people in a Lyft and Red Bull YouTube video, got a taste of his own medicine from Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux.

That video was the highlight of a Social Fodder that also included a professional tennis player following through on a Twitter promise to go on a date with a fan.

Josh Frydman had all the highlights in Social Fodder, which is part of #FeedonThis from the show. Watch the segment in the video above.

While the White Sox's young pitchers are getting a lot of publicity in Spring Training, there is one veteran pitcher hoping for some redemption in 2017.

James Shields, frankly, was terrible when he came to the team in a mid-season trade. He lost 12 games and his ERA with the White Sox was nearly 7.00. Now he's trying to get things back to the way they were in Kansas City as he approaches his second year in Chicago.

