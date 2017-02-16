Community activist says he’s working on replacing Mayor Emanuel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- In the last week, three children have been murdered. Chicago's violence is gaining nationwide attention.

Activist Ja'Mal Green joined WGN Morning News Thursday to comment. WGN asked Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to also come on WGN or issue a statement, but he declined, saying he would appear on WGN another time.

Green said he would only sit down with Emanuel if he committed to "actually doing something, but until that, we're planning on replacing him."

Watch Green's full interview in the player above.