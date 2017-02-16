Butler’s late FT’s lead Bulls past Celtics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO (AP) — Jimmy Butler made two free throws with 0.9 seconds left to lift the Chicago Bulls to a 104-103 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Butler's clutch foul shots capped a memorable duel with fellow All-Star Isaiah Thomas in the NBA's final game before the break. Butler and Thomas had 29 points and seven assists each.

Butler was touched on the right elbow by Marcus Smart on a turnaround jumper at the final horn, drawing a foul. Butler nodded his head up and down as an incredulous Smart danced up the court in disbelief.

Butler calmly drained each free throw, and Al Horford air-balled a baseline jumper on the Celtics' last shot, giving Chicago (28-29) consecutive wins against Eastern Conference powers Toronto and Boston (37-20).