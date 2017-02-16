× Bulls Game Notes For Thursday vs. Boston

* Since 2015-16, the home team has won every meeting between these two teams, with each game being decided by single digits (Boston leads 3-2).

* Boston continued the franchise’s longest streak of making at least 10 three-pointers (14 games) after going 13-for-28 (.464) from beyond the arc in the team’s win against the 76ers on Wednesday. The Celtics are averaging 11.9 made three-pointers in the second game of a back-to-back, the third most by a team this season (Hou – 16.5, Phi – 12.0).

* The Bulls are allowing an average of 9.4 more points per game to their opponents in February (111.0) than in the previous months (101.6) this season, which is the largest increase in the NBA.

* Isaiah Thomas scored 33 points in Wednesday’s win against the 76ers, his 10th consecutive game with at least 25 points. Since 1963-64, the only Celtics with longer such streaks are John Havlicek (19) and Larry Bird (13, 12).

* Doug McDermott led the Bulls with 20 points on 61.5 percent shooting (8-for-13) in Tuesday’s win against the Raptors. McDermott is shooting 50.9 percent from the field in February, after shooting 40.3 percent in January.

* Jimmy Butler tied his career high of 12 assists and scored 15 of his 19 points at the foul line in the win against the Raptors on Tuesday. Butler has made at least 10 free-throws in 20 games this season, the third most in the NBA (James Harden – 28, Russell Westbrook – 23).