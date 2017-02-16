Attack of suspect in 11-year-old Takiya Holmes’ murder caught on video

VIEWER ADVISORY: This video contains graphic content

The suspect in Takiya Holmes’ death was attacked by another inmate as he waited for his hearing on Wednesday, as surveillance video released by the Cook County Sheriff shows.

While 19-year-old Antwan Jones was waiting for his bond appearance, he sat slumped in a chair, handcuffed, when a man rushed at him and punched him repeatedly, before a deputy grabbed him.

Jones is accused of shooting at rival gang members, when a stray bullet struck Takiya on Saturday.

Jones is now in protective custody at the jail.