Around Town visits Captain Blood

Captain Blood

Experience the novel come alive, as First Folio Theatre (Mayslake Peabody Estate, 31st St. & Rt. 83) presents the world premiere stage adaption of CAPTAIN BLOOD, opening Saturday, January 28, 2017 and running through February 26, 2017, with previews January 25-27. This action-packed adaptation of the novel by Rafael Sabatini is written by Jeff Award winner David Rice, the author of the critically-acclaimed original drama The Madness of Edgar Allan Poe: A Love Story and the Shakspearean adaptation Cymbeline: A Musical Folk Tale (Jeff Awards for Original Adaptation and Original Music.)

Set on a Caribbean island, CAPTAIN BLOOD follows the unjustly enslaved Dr. Peter Blood as he falls in love with the lady of the plantation, the lovely Arabella Bishop. This lively adaptation replete with swordfights and pirate battles as Blood escapes and takes up the treacherous life of a pirate, it then appears fate has separated them forever… or has it?

The cast of CAPTAIN BLOOD is led by Nick Sandys (Joseph Jefferson Nomination for Travesties at Remy Bumppo) as “Captain Peter Blood”; Heather Chrisler (Rutherford’s Travels World Premiere at First Folio Theatre) as “Arabella Bishop”; and an ensemble which includes Aaron Christensen (The Taming of the Shrew at First Folio), Barbara Charlene (Twelfth Night, Gary Shakespeare Co.), Austin England, Christopher Jones, Sam Krey (Circus Juventas), Kevin McKillip (The Madness of Edgar Allan Poe at First Folio Theatre), Jennifer Mohr, Almanya Narula (The Persians at Columbia College Chicago), and Chris Vizurraga (Lester’s Dreadful Sweaters at Lifeline Theatre).