Around Town checks out EscapeHouse Chicago

On orders from Control, top agents have confirmed that legendary Milwaukee destination (and famous spy refuge), The SafeHouse, will now expand by creating a covert location in the Windy City this January. SafeHouse Chicago will maintain the establishment's treasured 50 year legacy while adding upgraded experiences to the new location, including new technology and a modern design by Chicago’s own award-winning firm, The Gettys Group. Spies eager to start their mission prior to the January grand opening will have their chance with the launch of EscapeHouse Chicago, opening Monday, November 21. The next evolution of innovative escape games, EscapeHouse immerses guests into an action-packed, 60-minute adventure, serving as the perfect precursor to SafeHouse Chicago.

