All lanes reopened after shots fired on the OB Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO, Ill.- Another shooting shutdown parts of a Chicago area expressway early Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police briefly closed all of the outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway near 63rd street.

Earlier reports from police indicated that a semi-truck had been struck by a bullet around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, but ISP is now saying that was not the case and no injuries have been reported.

Both the outbound lanes and on and off ramps between 59th and 63rd street were closed while investigators canvased the area looking for shell casings, but none were found.

The outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan were reopened just before 5 a.m.

This is the second shooting to occur this week on Chicago area roadway. Parts of the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive were closed early Wednesday morning after a fatal shooting occurred near the Fullerton exit.

Shootings on area expressways rose last year, Chicago ended 2016 with 51 shootings, compared to 37 in 2015. Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is now calling for state lawmakers to expand the State Police and assign more troopers to patrol Chicago area expressways.