The organizers behind January’s women’s march on Washington have announced a general strike set for March 8th.

The day is designated as “A Day Without a Woman.”

In a message posted on Twitter and Instagram, Women’s March say the national event aims for communities to unite, “In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer A Day Without A Woman.”

In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer A Day Without A Woman. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/SYOjHcXWR6 — Women's March (@womensmarch) February 14, 2017

March 8 is also International Women’s Day.