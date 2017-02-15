× Teen girl killed in crash with car being pursued by police

HAMMOND, Ind. — A 13-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Hammond, Indiana Wednesday night.

Julianna Chambers of Whiting was killed just before 5 this evening when a Dodge Durago being chased by police hit the car she was riding in at the intersection of Gostlin Street and Columbia Avenue.

Her 57 year old grandmother was critically injured and taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn.

Indiana State Police say East Chicago Police started pursuing the Durango and Hammond Police joined in when the car entered their city.

It’s not clear why police were pursing the Durango.

The driver of the Durango was taken into custody and a passenger in the car was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Charges against the driver are pending.