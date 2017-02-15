× St. Laurence plans to go coed, welcome Queen of Peace students

BURBANK, Ill. — The all-male St. Laurence High School in Burbank is about to become coed to allow girls from its sister school Queen of Peace to enroll.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the St. Laurence Board of Directors unanimously voted Monday to open the school to students at Queen of Peace.

Queen of Peace is closing at the end of the current school year because of declining enrollments and money problems.

Next academic year, the current female student body from Queen of Peace will be able go across the street to St. Laurence, which will be co-ed for the first time.

There are town hall meetings scheduled later this week.