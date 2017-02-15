WATCH LIVE: President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu hold joint news conference

Sex Rx: Dr. Lauren Streicher shares health tips for Heart Health Month

Posted 11:02 AM, February 15, 2017, by , Updated at 11:03AM, February 15, 2017

CHICAGO, Ill. - Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. In honor of February being Heart Health Month, Northwestern Medicine's Dr. Lauren Streicher is the author of Sex RX: Hormones, Health and Your Best Sex Ever, she joined us on-set to set the record straight on how stressful sex can be for your heart.