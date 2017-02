Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO,Ill.- The southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive have been shutdown near Fullerton following a fatal shooting.

Heavy police activity remains in the area just opposite of the Lincoln Park Zoo lagoon. A silver Lexus can be seen in one of the southbound lanes, police have reportedly removed the body from the vehicle, but a reconstruction of the scene will need to take place.

