× Rick Bayless to close some restaurants for a day tomorrow

CHICAGO, Ill. — Chicago chef Rick Bayless says he will shut down some of his restaurants for a day on Thursday.

Bayless announced in a tweet that Topolobampo, Frontera Grill, Xoco, and Fonda Frontera would not open tomorrow after staffers voted to participate in “Day Without Immigrants” protests happening across the country.

Out of respect for r staff's vote to support Thurs's immigrant civil action, we r closing Frontera Grill, Topolobampo,Xoco & Fonda Frontera — Rick Bayless (@Rick_Bayless) February 16, 2017

Bayless’ two newest restaurants, Leña Brava and Cruz Blanca will remain open, and a percentage of the profits will go to the Illinois Center for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.