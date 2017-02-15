Microphone issues silence WGN Morning News anchors, AGAIN!!

Posted 7:39 AM, February 15, 2017, by , Updated at 07:46AM, February 15, 2017

CHICAGO,Ill. - Our audio techs can't catch a break! Technical issues once again created problems for us this morning, but like the true pros they are, Larry Potash and Robin Baumgarten, just rolled with it. Robin even tried to see if she could fix the problem. Thankfully, the issue was resolved quickly.

Related stories