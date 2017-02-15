× Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Ill. — A 66-year-old Chicago man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run in suburban Des Plaines.

Police said Henry Houston was driving a white work van Tuesday morning when he struck two men crossing the street in the area of Wolf Road and Jarvis Avenue. The victims were on their way to work and had just exited a Pace Bus when they were struck, police said.

Both men were rushed to Lutheran General Hospital where Roman Polniak, 52, of Chicago, was pronounced dead. Joaquin Areilano, 56, sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and was hospitalized overnight.

Houston has a bond hearing scheduled at the Skokie Courthouse Wednesday.

42.012720 -87.909011