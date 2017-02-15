Lunchbreak: Za’atar cured salmon, prepared by TWO chef Kevin Cuddihee and details about the IronHorse Ball

Chef Kevin Cuddihee

TWO Restaurant and Bar

1132 W. Grand Avenue

Chicago

(312) 624-8363

113two.com

Event:

IronHorse Ball

Thursday, February 23

7:00 p.m. – midnight

Chicago Cultural Center

Preston Bradley Hall

78 E. Washington Street

Chicago

For tickets and more information:

ironhorseball.com/

For more information about the ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter:

chicago.alsa.org/

Za’atar Cured Salmon

Ingredients:

1 side salmon (skin on)

1 cup kosher salt

1 cup white sugar

1 Tablespoon Mexican oregano

1 Tablespoon Aleppo chili

1 Tablespoon sumac

1 Tablespoon ground coriander

1 Tablespoon black pepper

Directions:

In a medium bowl, mix together all dry ingredients until mixed thoroughly. Cut salmon in half lengthwise, apply a generous amount of cure to both sides, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 days. After curing in the refrigerator for 2 days, rinse fish under cold water. Let dry in the refrigerator uncovered for 8 hours or overnight before serving.

Sumac Cream Cheese

Ingredients:

1 cup cream cheese

1 Tablespoon sumac

zest and juice of 1 lime

salt to taste

Directions:

In the bowl of a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, paddle cream cheese until light and fluffy, add sumac, lime juice and zest, mix until combined and season with salt.

Pickled Onions

Ingredients:

1 large red onion julienned

1 cup cider vinegar

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1 Tablespoon salt

1 Tablespoon chili flakes

Directions:

In a medium pot combine vinegar, water, sugar, salt and chili flakes. Bring to a boil stirring occasionally until all salt and sugar are dissolved. Pour hot brine over sliced onions, let cool, refrigerate overnight. Drain liquid off onions, mince, and serve.

To serve

Slice sourdough bread, spread with sumac cream cheese, slice salmon on the bias, serve with capers or pickled onions.