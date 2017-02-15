Lunchbreak: Za’atar cured salmon, prepared by TWO chef Kevin Cuddihee and details about the IronHorse Ball

Chef Kevin Cuddihee
TWO Restaurant and Bar
1132 W. Grand Avenue
Chicago
(312) 624-8363
113two.com
Event:
IronHorse Ball
Thursday, February 23
7:00 p.m. – midnight
Chicago Cultural Center
Preston Bradley Hall
78 E. Washington Street
Chicago
For tickets and more information:
For more information about the ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter:
Za’atar Cured Salmon
Ingredients:
1 side salmon (skin on)
1 cup kosher salt
1 cup white sugar
1 Tablespoon Mexican oregano
1 Tablespoon Aleppo chili
1 Tablespoon sumac
1 Tablespoon ground coriander
1 Tablespoon black pepper
Directions:
In a medium bowl, mix together all dry ingredients until mixed thoroughly. Cut salmon in half lengthwise, apply a generous amount of cure to both sides, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 days. After curing in the refrigerator for 2 days, rinse fish under cold water. Let dry in the refrigerator uncovered for 8 hours or overnight before serving.
Sumac Cream Cheese
Ingredients:
1 cup cream cheese
1 Tablespoon sumac
zest and juice of 1 lime
salt to taste
Directions:
In the bowl of a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, paddle cream cheese until light and fluffy, add sumac, lime juice and zest, mix until combined and season with salt.
Pickled Onions
Ingredients:
1 large red onion julienned
1 cup cider vinegar
1 cup water
1 cup sugar
1 Tablespoon salt
1 Tablespoon chili flakes
Directions:
In a medium pot combine vinegar, water, sugar, salt and chili flakes. Bring to a boil stirring occasionally until all salt and sugar are dissolved. Pour hot brine over sliced onions, let cool, refrigerate overnight. Drain liquid off onions, mince, and serve.
To serve
Slice sourdough bread, spread with sumac cream cheese, slice salmon on the bias, serve with capers or pickled onions.