Former Lake County coroner indicted on perjury charges

Posted 4:01 PM, February 15, 2017, by , Updated at 04:11PM, February 15, 2017
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL - NOVEMBER 04: Dr. Thomas Rudd, Lake County coroner, listens as George Filenko, commander of the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, speaks to the press about the investigation into the death of Fox Lake, Illinois police officer Lt. Joe Gliniewicz on November 4, 2015 in Round Lake Beach, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WAUKEGAN — A grand jury indicted former Lake County coroner Thomas Rudd on five counts of perjury, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced in a statement Wednesday.

In the statement, the sheriff’s office said the indictment stems from a one-year investigation and they will reveal the facts of the investigation and charges during a press conference at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Daily Herald reports Rudd was indicted for allegedly lying on nominating petitions when seeking re-election in 2016.

The perjury counts are class 3 felonies. A Lake County judge issued a $150,000 arrest warrant for Rudd, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.