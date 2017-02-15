× Feds coming to Chicago next week to continue police department work, Emanuel says

CHICAGO — Representatives of the justice department will visit Chicago next week to look for ways to help police crack down on street violence.

They’ll also begin work on reforming the police department.

A federal report last month concluded, police officers were poorly trained, and they often use excessive force against minorities.

President Donald Trump has said he is ready to send in the feds, to help Chicago get a handle on its deadly violence.