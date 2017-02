Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- So many young children have lost their lives recently in Chicago.

On Tuesday it was 2-year-old Lavontay White Jr., and 11-year-old Takiya Holmes. On Wednesday it was 12-year-old Kanari Gentry-Bowers. But there’s also Tyshawn Lee, Jonylah Watkins and Amari Brown. The list unfortunately goes on and on. WGN's Tonya Francisco visited Chicago neighborhoods that have been plagued by violence to see how residents are dealing with this harsh reality.