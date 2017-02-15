Bodies of 2 missing teenage girls found in northern Indiana creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELPHI, Ind. — Authorities say two bodies found Tuesday near a northern Indiana creek are those of two 13-year-old girls who went missing and their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said during a Wednesday news conference that autopsies determined the bodies are those of Carroll County teens Liberty German and Abigail Williams.

Their bodies were found Tuesday afternoon along Deer Creek near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. The girls' bodies were found about three-quarters of a mile from an abandoned railroad bridge where they were dropped off Monday to go hiking.

Riley says there are no suspects but police have received hundreds of leads. He says they are not releasing the girls' cause of deaths yet, citing the ongoing investigation.

