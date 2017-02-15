× 3 killed, 2 in critical condition after shooting in Brighton Park home

CHICAGO — Three people are dead and two are in critical condition after they were wounded in a shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the victims were in a residence when an unknown offender entered, produced a weapon and fired shots. An 18-year-old man and 19-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the head and were pronounced dead on the scene. A male of undisclosed age suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was pronounced dead later at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

A 19-year-old man and 18-year-old man also suffered gunshot wounds and were transferred to area hospitals in critical condition.

Police said one of the victims was a documented gang member and the shooting appears to be drug-related.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.