CHICAGO - In honor of Valentine's Day, we thought we'd take a stroll down memory lane and relive that very special moment when Larry Potash and Paul Konrad took a trip to Sybaris.
Valentine’s Day throwback: Larry and Paul visit sybaris
-
Lover’s Lane Valentine’s Day Fashion Show
-
La Buona Vita reopens in time for Valentine’s Day
-
WGN’s Larry and Paul on mission to find Robin a man
-
Single this Valentine’s Day? Here are a few places to hang out
-
Larry and Paul guess who our mystery guest’s celeb father is
-
-
Valentine’s Day restaurant recommendations for Chicago couples
-
9 top Morning News moments of 2016
-
There’s still time to book a Valentine’s Day getaway!
-
Love is 1,300 feet in the air as lucky couples get married on The Ledge
-
Artist creates realistic miniature models of your dogs
-
-
Magician/Mentalist Dennis Watkins Performs a Classic Trick for Charlie Day!
-
Larry & Paul dish out some ‘fatherly’ advice to Angry Producer Nick
-
WGN anchor Larry Potash plays with Harlem Globetrotters