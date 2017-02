Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The greatest cellular telephone of all time is reportedly coming back -- the Nokia 3310!

The first to report the return of the Nokia 3310 is VentureBeat.

Do you remember this thing? You could throw it off a building and it would survive. It had games like Snake on it.

Seventeen years later, the company is expected to announce its rebirth on Feb 26.

It will sell for about $60.