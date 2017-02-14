Northwestern Wildcats trying to keep their eyes on the prize

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON, Ill. - The national spotlight is beginning to shine bright on Northwestern with the school's first NCAA bid in arm's reach.

Some have even said the Wildcats are already in after this weekend's 66-59 upset over Wisconsin.

However, the real hurdle may be whether or not they can handle all of the media attention that will only intensify as March draws closer.

"When you talk about being a good program, being a good team - part of it is then dealing with what that entails," remarked head coach Chris Collins. "Having more attention on you, having more expectations - it's a part of the process that I want the guys to enjoy but also not get sidetracked of why we got to this point. Because if you get sidetracked, the cameras go away real quick."

"At the end of the day it was only worth one win in the Big Ten," noted Wildcat point guard Bryant McIntosh. "It's an 18-round fight. One is no more important than the other. We lose this next one we're right back where we were."

"We still got so many more games left that I feel as though if we lost some of these games down the stretch, then that ticket that's punched can be just as easily unpunched," explained Wildcat forward Vic Law. "We could just as easily be in the NIT or another one of these Northwestern teams that were so close but then got bounced out."

The Wildcats next big test is tomorrow night, when the Maryland Terrapins come to town.

Northwestern will be shorthanded again as Scottie Lindsey is scheduled to miss his fourth game in a row due to mono.