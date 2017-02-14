WATCH LIVE: SkyCam9 over scene where toddler shot on Chicago’s West Side

Midday Fix: Love your heart smoothie bowls, prepared by Vicki Shanta Retelny, RDN

Vicki Shanta Retelny, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist

“Love Your Heart” Smoothie Bowl 3 Ways
Serves 1

Ingredients:
1 frozen ripe banana
1 cup frozen wild blueberries
1/2 cup baby kale or spinach
1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk
1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon lemon zest

Toppings:
Shelled pistachios
shredded coconut
chopped dates

OR
dragon fruit (pitaya) or kiwi
dried pineapple
chopped strawberries

OR
chopped banana
dried mango
chia seeds

Directions:
Place all ingredients in a blender and puree.  Pour smoothie into a bowl and add desired toppings.

*Vicki Shanta Retelny has partnered with Wonderful Pistachios.