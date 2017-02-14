× Michael Jordan steps in to help former Bulls teammate Charles Oakley in feud with Knicks owner

NEW YORK – Leave it to “His Airness” to help bring some cool to a burning hot feud that’s been the talk of the NBA for a week.

On Monday night, NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement about a meeting between New York Knicks owner James Dolan and former player Charles Oakley at the league office in New York. It stemmed from an incident last Wednesday night in which Oakley was forcibly removed from Madison Square Garden by security after buying a ticket to the game.

Dolan then came out publicly and said the Oakley was banned from attending Knicks for the foreseeable future after the incident.

Yet at this meeting both men came together and sorted things out with the commissioner along with a special guest. That was Michael Jordan – and it appears he helped to smooth things over.

Per the release, Jordan joined the meeting by phone and appears that have helped facilitated the progress between the two men.

“Both Mr. Oakley and Mr. Dolan were apologetic about the incident and subsequent comments, and their negative impact on the Knicks organization and the NBA,” said Silver in the release. “Mr. Dolan expressed his hope that Mr. Oakley would return to MSG as his guest in the near future.

“I appreciate the efforts of Mr. Dolan, Mr. Oakley and Mr. Jordan to work towards a resolution of this matter.”

The Jordan-Oakley connection goes back over 30 years, with the two playing on the Bulls together from 1985-1988. The were also teammates for one season in Washington, as Oakley joined Jordan for his final NBA season in 2002-2003.