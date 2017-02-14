Lunchbreak: Shrimp ravioli with basil cream sauce, prepared by Tuscan Hen Market chef Lorraine Orbon

Lorraine Orbon

Tuscan Hen Market

4019 N. Damen

Chicago

(773) 466-2380

www.tuscanhenmarket.com

Shrimp Ravioli with Basil Cream Sauce

Pasta Dough

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour plus extra for kneading.

1 tsp. salt

2 large whole eggs

1 egg yolk

3 Tbs extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup warm water

Shrimp Filling

1 Tbs butter

1 shallot, finely diced

1 lb. fresh shrimp peeled and deveined

8 large fresh basil leaves

3 Tbs heavy cream

salt and pepper to taste

Sauce

1 cup heavy cream

8 large fresh basil leaves, chiffonade

1 tsp salt

pinch of white pepper

grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Place flour and salt on a cutting board. Make a well in the center and place eggs, olive oil and water. Slowly draw flour into the liquid with a fork until mixed. Knead until smooth and elastic. Sauté shallot in butter. Add shrimp and basil. Season with salt and pepper. Cool shrimp. Place shrimp in food processor with the blade. Process cooked shrimp adding cream until shrimp is blended. Cool. Roll dough into 1/8-inch thickness with a pasta roller or rolling pin into 2 matching rectangles, about 16 x 5 inches long. Place 1 Tbs of the filling across the bottom layer in 2 lines. Cover with 2nd rectangle of dough. Cut with a pastry cutter to seal or use a fork and pizza cutter. Bring 6 quarts of water to a boil. Add 1 Tbs salt (optional). While water is heating, place cream in a saucepan on medium low heat. When water boils, gently place ravioli in water and cook 1 to 2 minutes if fresh (3 to 4 minutes if frozen). Drain ravioli and place in saucepan with cream. Turn heat up to medium and place ravioli in the cream. Heat until cream thickens. Turn off heat and add basil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add grated Parmesan to taste. Serve hot.

*Note: To save time use won ton wrappers in place of the pasta dough. Place a small amount of filling on the wrapper. Brush edges with water. Fold over into a triangle and seal edges with fork.