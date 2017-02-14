× Insurance company cancels policy over Facebook photos

TIMBERLAKE, N.C. — A woman says her insurance was canceled because of pictures of her dog on Facebook.

Melina Efthimiadis and her husband wanted to add personal umbrella liability insurance to their homeowners policy.

But after filling out the paperwork Nationwide Insurance sent them a cancellation letter.

The company said the family owned a Rottweiler mix which is considered a dangerous breed.

Nationwide sent Melina pictures of the dog from her own Facebook page as proof.

Melina is a veterinarian and says the dog is not a Rottweiler.

She was able to prove it to the company.

Nationwide Insurance reversed its decision but Melina decided to switch to another insurance company.