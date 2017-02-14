× CPS sues state, claims funding violates students’ rights

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools is suing the state of Illinois, claiming that the state’s education funding systems are illegal under the Illinois Civil Rights Act.

This is the first-ever education funding suit under the state’s civil rights statue, a CPS news release said.

A news conference is being held at Lindblom Math & Science Academy Tuesday afternoon where the suit will be discussed further. Board of Education President Frank Clark, CPS CEO Forrest Claypool and CPS Chief Education Officer Janice K. Jackson will be in attendance, as well as CPS families, faith leaders and community members.

Illinois Secretary of Education Beth Purvis released the following statement in response to the lawsuit.

“We have just received the lawsuit and are reviewing it. But it is important to remember that the bipartisan, bicameral school funding commission just issued its report, which recommends an equitable school funding formula that defines adequacy according to the needs of students within each school district. The Governor remains focused on moving forward these recommendations and hopes that CPS will be a partner in that endeavor.”

The Chicago Teachers Union also have a news conference scheduled for Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.