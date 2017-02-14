× Chicago’s least-snowy winters in the 1920s

Dear Tom,

With our snow drought this winter, I’ve heard several references to similar Chicago winters in the early 1920s. Can you tell us about those winters?

— Roger V. Carol Stream

Dear Roger,

Chicago’s least-snowy winters occurred in the winters of 1920-21 and 1921-22. The 1920-21 winter recorded 9.8 inches of snow. The snowiest month was December, with 4.4 inches, followed by 3.2 inches in January. February logged 0.3 inches and March just a trace, with the season’s final snowfall 0.4 inches in April.

The following winter produced slightly more — 11.5 inches. Once again, December was the snowiest month, with 4.2 inches, and March’s 2.6 inches ranked second. It is interesting to note that both winters recorded a white Christmas, with a 1-inch snow cover, the same as Chicago’s snowiest winter of 1978-79, which had 89.7 inches.