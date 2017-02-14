× Bulls Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Toronto

* The Raptors fell to the Pistons, 102-101, at home on Sunday. Toronto blew a 16-point lead to begin the fourth quarter, their largest fourth-quarter blown lead this season.

* The Bulls lost to the Timberwolves in Minnesota, 117-89, on Sunday for their third straight loss. Chicago finished its road trip with a 2-4 (.333) record.

* In their lone meeting this season, the Bulls defeated the Raptors, 123-118, in overtime back on January 7 in Chicago. The Bulls have won 10 straight games versus Toronto, their second-longest active winning streak versus any single opponent (76ers, 12 straight).

* DeMar DeRozan is taking 21.3 field goals per game this season. If he maintains this pace, he would become the first Raptor other than Vince Carter to average 20 field goal attempts per game in a season (Carter did so four times).

* Rajan Rondo has 35 assists in six games this February. He is averaging 13.4 assists per 48 minutes this month, fourth-highest rate in the NBA (minimum 100 minutes played).

* On Tuesday morning, the Raptors and Magic agreed to a trade that would bring Serge Ibaka to Toronto. Over the last three seasons, Serge Ibaka is the only player in the NBA with over 200 three-pointers made and 300 blocked shots in this time span.