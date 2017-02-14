Brother, sister killed in pin-in taxi crash in Maywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYWOOD, Ill. -- Two people were killed this morning in Maywood when a mini-van crashed into a taxicab.

The deadly accident happened around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday near 9th Avenue and Madison, right outside the family's home of the two people killed.

The cab driver was taking his sister to work when he pulled out of her driveway, the van hit the cab with such force that it bounced off a couple of trees, pinning both victims.

The siblings were trapped in the taxi and had to be extricated from the vehicle. The two were later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The driver of the van tried to run away, but police caught her.

Charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.