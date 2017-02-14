48 arrested in Chicago-area during immigration roundups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- More than a dozen people protested immigration raids at ICE headquarters in downtown Chicago Monday.

President Donald Trump says nationwide raids are kicking out criminals. In the last week, 680 people have been arrested, including 48 people in Chicago.

Immigration activists say not everyone getting swept up has a criminal record.

Protest organizer Saul Arellano was a boy when his mother was deported for a social security violation in 2007, after taking refuge in a church in Humboldt Park.

"What we want to get out of this is that we want people to not have fear, to come out and protest because we know we can make a difference," Arellano said.

Protesters want a meeting with ICE officials explaining the new policies.

They plan to march every Monday until they get one.