11-year-old taken off life support after weekend shooting

CHICAGO -- A rally was held tonight to end the senseless violence that left the family of one little girl grieving and the family of the other still praying for a miracle.

11-year-old Takiya Holmes was taken off life support and died in her mother’s arms this morning.

Community activist Andrew Holmes is Takiya’s cousin and despite his grief, Holmes is working tirelessly to find the person who recklessly shot into the night last Saturday. A bullet hit Takiya in the head while she was sitting in her mother’s parked car.

Tonight in the neighborhood where Tamiya was shot, at 65th and King Drive, police officers from Chicago’s Third District, organized a rally called, “Operation Wake Up.” They called on all members of the community to stand together and not tolerate violence that has taken two children’s lives this week.

12-year-old Kanari Gentry-Bowers was also shot over the weekend and is at Stroger Hospital on life support. She is showing no sign of brain activity.

Tonight Mayor Emanuel released a statement saying in part:

One victim of one shooting is one too many, but when innocent children are caught in the crossfire of gun violence and young people have their childhood stolen by stray bullets, our consciences are shaken and our hearts are broken.

The children’s parents are begging someone with information on these shootings to come forward.