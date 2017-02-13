× Worker dies after trench collapses on North Side

CHICAGO — a city water department worker died Monday after an underground trench collapsed around him.

41-year-old Konrad Tucharski was working on the far northwest side near Sauganash and Peterson.

Officials say he was working in the hole when it collapsed on him.

Paramedics rushed him to St Francis hospital in Evanston where he succumbed to his injures.

Crews have been working for weeks on the project to replace a sewer pipe.