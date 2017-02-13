Go
While Maine digs out from up to 36” of snow and gusty NW winds churn Lake Michigan and drop mid-week temps here, near-record warmth and possible 60s loom by the weekend
Posted 11:20 PM, February 13, 2017, by
WGN Weather Team
Singer wears ‘Make America Great Again’ dress to the Grammys
Two girls in critical condition after being shot in the head in separate shootings
Sargento cheese recalled for possible Listeria contamination
It’s National Pizza Day! Here’s where to score the best deals on a pie
Cubs & White Sox open Camp Tuesday
Chicago man’s private collection of cars is his American dream
National security adviser Michael Flynn resigns
